"It feels really great that we are playing in Delhi": Ashu Malik ahead of fixture against Bengal Warriors

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Dabang Delhi KC skipper Ashu Malik expressed his feelings as his team is set to play in Delhi (DDKC's home ground) after a long time in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi has been on fire this season, showcasing a relentless fighting spirit and a hunger for victory. The team, led by the indomitable captain, has consistently topped the leaderboard, displaying exceptional teamwork and thrilling individual brilliance. With key players in top form, the Dabangs have already notched up several memorable wins, leaving opponents in their wake and sending shivers down their spines.

Ahead of the encounter on Friday against Bengal Warriors, Ashu stated that it feels very good as we are playing at our home ground after a long time.

"It feels really great that we are playing in Delhi after such a long time. Fans are also excited to watch us. We want to win all our matches in the home leg," Ashu said to ANI.

The raider further talked about the knockout stages. He asserted that there main focus is to win the upcoming matches.

"The shortcomings are told to us by our coaches. The game keeps going up and down. Our substitute players are also doing really well. During the league stages, losing matches doesn't cause much pressure. But there is pressure during knockouts. The focus is on winning our next coming matches," the raider added.

In the end, Ashu talked about their fixture against Bengal Warriors where he spoke about their star player Maninder Singh.

"You cannot take any team lightly. Bengal is a nice team. Maninder is a fine raider. They have nice defenders. We will chalk out a strategy. Our coaches will guide us on how to play against them," the skipper concluded.

Dabang Delhi is confident and prepared to take on any opponent in the playoffs. The 'Home of Dabangs' is ready to erupt with the team's signature Dabang spirit, transforming every match into an unmissable spectacle.

