'It felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy': Abhinav Bindra on how Messi's GOAT India tour unfolded

New Delhi, Dec 15 Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra was left "uneasy" at the manner in which Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour was handled. Messi was scheduled to land in the national capital earlier this morning, but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here. He straightaway proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel, where he will have a meet-and-greet session for around an hour with a select group of people.

Bindra expressed his "quiet sadness" on social media over the millions of dollars spent for "moments of proximity, photographs and fleeting access," adding that the same funds should have been used to support grassroots initiatives and promote sports in India.

"Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world. As someone who has lived the life of an athlete, I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents: perseverance, humility, and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness. Yet as his recent visit to India unfolded, parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy," Bindra posted on X.

"It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve. I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities, global branding, and the magnetism of icons. I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way, and admiration for greatness is natural, even beautiful. But admiration must also invite introspection."

Messi's GOAT Tour got off to a rough start as the organisers were unable to manage the Salt Lake Stadium crowd. When the football legend visited the city with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, thousands of fans flocked to see him. However, the venue's bad management transformed their enthusiasm into frustration.

After arriving in the capital of Telangana, Messi took part in a number of photo ops, including playing a ball with kids and mingling with an official. The Argentine star made a brief appearance on the stadium's big screen and on broadcast visuals during a match between two clubs at Uppal Stadium while staying inside a VIP box and waving at the camera.

"As a society, are we building a culture of sport, or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar. Millions were spent on moments of proximity, photographs, and fleeting access to a legend. And yes, it is people’s money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose."

Bindra's comments were made in light of the enormous resources, attention, and public fervour surrounding high-profile athletic events and celebrity visits, which frequently, but briefly, catch the nation's attention. The speaker considered the disparity between show and substance in Indian sport while appreciating the ability of global icons like Lionel Messi to inspire millions.

"Still, I can’t help but feel a quiet sadness, wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country. Playgrounds where children can run freely. Coaches who can guide young talent. Grassroots programmes that give opportunities to those who may never otherwise be seen. Spaces where sport is not a spectacle but a daily habit, a teacher, and a source of dignity. Great sporting nations are not built by moments; they are built by systems.

"With long-term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow. If we truly wish to honour legends like Messi, the most meaningful way to do so is not through grand gestures but by ensuring that somewhere in India, a young child has a field to play on, a coach to believe in them, and a chance to dream. That is how sporting cultures are born. And that is how legacies endure."

Reacting to Bindra's, India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently came out of retirement, wrote, "I hope our country someday truly wakes up for the sake of sport, not just for a day, but for every single day," Phogat posted on X.

