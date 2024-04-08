It felt like he didn't just take a catch, but caught the match: Ajay Jadeja on Ravi Bishnoi's effort

Lucknow, April 8 The Lucknow Super Giants picked up a 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match here on Sunday night. Former cricketers Brett Lee and Ajay Jadeja discussed the bowling spell from Yash Thakur (5/30) and the superb catch by Ravi Bishnoi off his own bowling to dismiss Kane Williamson.

Jadeja while praising Yash Thakur said, “The first wicket of Shubman Gill that he took was the most important one, and the wickets he picked up at the end were a bonus. With Krunal Pandya picking up three wickets in the middle overs, LSG found themselves in a strong position. Thakur came back and finished the game.”

“He didn’t just take five wickets, he raised his hands when LSG needed it most,” he told JioCinema.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee, too, shared his thoughts on Yash's bowling.

“To see a guy get 5/30 in 3.5 overs, it’s absolutely spectacular. I liked the way he bowled. Like batsmen, you have to go through the gears as a bowler. You have different roles to play in different situations of the game. He bowled well with a newish ball, came well into the middle period, and at the backend, went into proper death bowling picking up a fifer, the best figures for IPL 2024 so far.

Jadeja further lauded spinner Ravi Bishnoi for his stunning catch.

“We’ve seen Bishnoi take some big catches, but the one he took today, it felt like he didn’t just take a catch but caught the match instead. It isn’t easy for any bowler, but this one had already crossed him and he almost went backward to catch it. He was in the air, and it was such an important catch that flipped the match.”

