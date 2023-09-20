"It is a great move": Former cricketer Mithali Raj on Women's Reservation Bill 

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday praised the Indian government's move to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

After visiting the new parliament building, Mithali Raj said that the 33 per cent reservation to women would increase the participation of women in the government.

"I congratulate our Prime Minister and our government on the Women's Reservation Bill... With 33 per cent (reservation), the participation of women in governance will increase... It is a great move... We are all very happy," Mithali told ANI.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill granting 33% of seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies on Wednesday evening.

Reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative assemblies has been a promise of many parties, including the BJP for years.

