"It is a moment of pride": Elavenil Valarivan after Ahmedabad gets hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 : Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan has expressed happiness on Ahmedabad being declared the official host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Speaking to ANI, Elavenil also spoke about her participation in her upcoming games.

"I think it is a moment of pride for all the Indians out here because getting this opportunity is itself a great achievement and I think it's the beginning for a lot bigger things that is going to be happening in India, and I'm really looking forward for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and hopefully shooting will be a part of it. So yeah, we are really excited to see how everything turns out," Valarivan said.

"I think the one thing that I've been telling all the while is to believe in oneself, and I think I've been doing it, tried to do it at least. I think that is one thing that will always stay with me, and I would like to pass it on, just to believe in yourself no matter what you do. So have the trust, have the belief in yourself, and I think you are going to do wonders," she added.

The Indian shooter also opened up about her training at the Ahmedabad Rifle Training Centre at Khokra. Valarivan added that she had fun while training at home along with other athletes.

"I did, yes, earlier this year. I was in Ahmedabad for a brief period of time, and I did train at the Ahmedabad Rifle Training Centre at Khokra. It was fun to be at home and to get to train with all the other athletes. I think it is a matter of pride that India has got this opportunity that the Commonwealth Games are being held in India, and especially in Ahmedabad, and I am from Ahmedabad, so I am feeling very good and we are really seeing how we can give our best performance in the Commonwealth Games," she said.

Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed India being given the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games, saying that the country's "collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship" has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

The decision confirms that the world's most populous nation, India, will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor