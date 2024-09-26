"It is a very proud feeling": Divya Deshmukh on India's double gold at Chess Olympiad

New Delhi [India], September 26 : After winning the double gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, Indian chess grandmaster Divya Deshmukh said on Thursday that she is feeling very proud of the triumph.

In the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad, India's men's and women's teams made history, securing gold medals for the first time in their respective categories and joining the elite company of countries to have pulled off a double of gold medals in the same edition of the competition.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, felicitated the Indian chess team in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Divya Deshmukh said that the last two matches at the Chess Olympiad were very crucial.

She opened up on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and said that it was a great "experience".

"It is a very proud feeling. The last two matches were very crucial. The atmosphere was very tense. Our boy's team had already won a gold, and we wanted to join them on the podium. Meeting PM Modi was a great experience. He called us to his residence. He was so humble and made sure that everyone was comfortable. The atmosphere was amazing. He cracked jokes, shared knowledge with us...," Divya told ANI.

USA secured the second spot in men's competition and a bronze in women's competition. Uzbekistan won the bronze in men's competition, while Kazakhstan got silver in women's competition.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men's team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna beat Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi that gave India a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game, and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor