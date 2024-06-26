'It is creating unusual ­environment...': Southgate reacts on boos from fans following Slovenia draw

Cologne, June 26 England and Slovenia's battle saw the game ending in stalemate. The draw was enough for England to qualify top of Group C thanks to the 0-0 draw between Denmark and Serbia.

Following the final whistle jeers and beer cups were thrown at the England manager, Gareth Southgate who claimed it was better that the narrative was against him rather than it being towards the team.

"I understand it. I’m not going to back away from it. The most important thing is we stay with the team. I understand the narrative towards me. That’s better for the team than it being towards them but it is creating an unusual ­environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar treatment.

"I ­recognise when you have moments like at the end of the game, I’m asking the players to be fearless, I’m not going to back down from going to thank our fans," said Southgate to the reporters in the post game interview.

England and the rest of the teams in Group C were registered in the wrong side of the history books as the seven goals scored throughout all Group C games were the lowest ever in a group in Euros history. Despite the side struggling to score, Southgate believes that the side has ‘made England fun again.’

"We’ve made England fun again and it’s been very, very enjoyable for the players. We’ve got to be careful it stays that way," he concluded.

England has struggled throughout the Group Stage and will have to change things quickly if they are to make a deep run in the tournament. The side has only scored two goals in three games so far and their opening game victory vs Serbia is their only win so far.

"The aim was to top of the group to control our destiny. It was a tough game. We played a lot better than the other two games. We have more than enough ability to keep pushing," said Harry Kane in the post match.

England have topped Group C and could potentially face Netherlands in the Round of 16.

