It is India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics: PM Modi during Independence Day speech

New Delhi [India] August 15 : During his speech at the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already taken the first step towards hosting the Olympics in 2036 by initiating the dialogue process with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission (FHC).

Earlier in the month, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed the development in a written reply in Lok Sabha, according to a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The allotment of hosting rights for the Summer Games is done by the IOC through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission (FHC), which deals with this subject.

While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Prime Minister congratulated the Indian athletes for making the country's flag high at the Paris Olympics.

The PM also extended his best wishes to India's Paralympic contingent. He further added that India has started preparations to host the 2036 Olympics.

"Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players... In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians... It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that...," PM Modi said.

India will look to continue the momentum of winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and a historic 111-medal haul at the Para Asian Games.

India has fielded its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes for the Paris Paralympics starting from August 28. The 84 athletes will compete in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

Earlier, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries at the ramparts of Red Fort. The Prime Minister was pictured dressed in a white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

