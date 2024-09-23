'It looks like a serious injury for ter Stegen', says Hansi Flick

Villarreal, Sep 23 Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick expressed his concern about star goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, admitting that the injury looked serious but refrained from speculating about how long he would be sidelined.

Barcelona extended their perfect start to the La Liga season with a commanding 5-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday but the triumph was marred by a potentially season-ending injury to their goalkeeper. The German shot-stopper suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury, casting a shadow over the celebration of their sixth consecutive win.

“It looks like a serious injury. He felt it, you could see it on the pitch,” Flick said. “I’m very sad about what happened. Please understand that I don’t want to answer any questions about replacements right now. Marc is our captain, and we have to see what happens next.”

Ter Stegen’s injury occurred just before halftime when he landed awkwardly after jumping to claim a high ball. All of his weight came down on his right leg, which has already been subjected to two previous surgeries in recent years. The goalkeeper was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, sparking concerns about the severity of the injury.

Spanish media reported that Ter Stegen may need surgery on his right knee, which could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Flick, however, refused to dwell on the potential consequences, preferring to wait for a clearer diagnosis.

Despite the injury, Barcelona delivered a scintillating performance, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in the first 35 minutes to give the team a commanding lead.

In total, the match saw 30 goal attempts, with 14 of them on target, providing plenty of action for Ter Stegen before his unfortunate exit. “This victory is for Ter Stegen. He’s currently in the hospital, and we’re all thinking about him,” said Lewandowski after the match.

