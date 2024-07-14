'It was amazing experience with Shubman': Yashasvi on match-winning partnership with captain

New Delhi, July 14 India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls in the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe to steer the side to an emphatic 10-wicket win in Harare on Saturday. The left-handed batter said he had an amazing experience with captain Shubman Gill during their match-winning 156-run unbeaten partnership.

Gill's 58 not out enabled Men in Blue to register their third consecutive win to clinch the five-match series 3-1 with the final game to be played on Sunday.

"I just enjoyed my process and really enjoyed being a part of the World Cup champion team. I learnt a lot, I was really excited whenever I get a chance, I will try my best and make sure that I'm contributing to my team and winning the game for the team. I really enjoyed playing today. It was an amazing experience with Shubman bhai," Jaiswal said while answering a fan's question in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Jaiswal missed the opportunity to score his second T20I hundred by seven runs and expressed that it was not in his mind during the 153 chase. The opener said they were more focussed on taking the side over the line rather than personal milestones.

"We're thinking about how to win the game without losing a wicket," the Player of Match awardee said.

When asked about does domestic cricket helped as he was coming from a long break after not getting a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, Jaiswal said, "Playing in domestic cricket helps you a lot. You can prepare and be ready for the matches. Domestic games are really important for us and we really enjoy playing."

Earlier, India's spirited bowling restricted Zimbabwe to 152/7 after opting to bowl first at Harare Sports Club. Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets while debutant Tushar Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube got one wicket each.

In reply, the dominating opening partnership between Jaiswal and Gill allowed the visitors to trounce Zimbabwe comfortably with 28 balls to spare.

