"It was like a dream for me": Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swami on winning historic gold for India 

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Indian archer Aditi Gopichand Swami, who scripted history by giving India its first-ever individual gold medal in the World Archery Championships, said that winning a medal in the tournament felt like a dream and she was emotional and proud when the Indian flag was raised.

The 17-year-old Aditi earned the title of 'World Champion' in the women's individual compound archery by defeating Mexico's Andrea Beccera 149-147 in a thrilling title clash. Aditi is the first individual world champion in archery from India, across any discipline and gender. The women's compound team had won the first gold for the country in the team finals.

"It was like a dream for me that I will go to World Championship and win gold medals. When the flag went up I was very emotional and I just went blank and I was feeling that moment and feeling proud. My inspiration is Jyothi Surekha. From the time I started my archery, I have only seen her and with the consistency that she is performing, she remains my inspiration," Aditi Gopichand Swami told ANI.

Aditi expressed happiness over winning a gold medal with the team and hoped to do well for India. Aditi said that during her matches she was not under any pressure which helped her a lot in her individual event.

The Indian women’s compound archery team of Aditi, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur secured a gold medal in the event. The women’s trio triumphed 234-233 over Mexico in a tight final to secure their gold.

"I am very happy that I am the first one to win gold medals for India and I have won in both individual and team events. I never expected to do so well in World Championship. I'm very happy and I hope to continue doing well for India. We won a gold medal in the team event on the first day. So, I was relaxed. I had no pressure and that helped a lot. I did not feel that leave it as I have won one already but I took it in a positive way and performed in the individual event," Aditi stated.

Aditi disclosed that after winning the medal she called at her home first and spoke to her coach and family members.

"I first called home after winning the medal as everyone was watching the match. I spoke to everyone my coach, family members, on ground archers. Did not celebrate much but had a good time with my teammates," said the Indian archer.

"Earlier World Cup we did not have a medal however it changed in Colombia when we won a bronze medal in World Cup. So, our team bonding increased after that. Jyothi di [Jyothi Surekha Vennam] helped us a lot and she used to correct us if we missed out on anything. Our bonding was so strong that we used to try to motivate that player if she was not doing well," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor