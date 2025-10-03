'It was meant to highlight challenges...', Sana Mir clarifies 'Azad Kashmir' remark after backlash

Colombo, Oct 3 The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday sparked a controversy after former Pakistan captain Sana Mir referred to batter Natalia Pervaiz as hailing from “Kashmir,” before calling it as “Azad Kashmir.”

The remark drew sharp reactions from various sections of social media and Sana has now issued a clarification via her ‘X’ account, saying that she has no malice in her heart and didn’t have any intention to hurt any sentiments.

“It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.”

“My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too.”

“Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” wrote Sana on ‘X’.

Sana also shared a screenshot showing Natalia’s hometown mentioned as Azad Kashmir on ESPNCricinfo’s player profile page. Due to the backlash, the portal has now edited it to ‘Pakistan-administered Kashmir’.

“I am also attaching the screen shot of where I research most of my players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country. I realise that they have changed it by now, but this is what I was referring to,” she added.

Coming to the tournament, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup tournament opener at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The side will now face arch-rivals and tournament hosts’ India at the same venue on Sunday.

