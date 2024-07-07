‘It was my day today,’ says Abhishek Sharma following debut T20I century vs Zimbabwe

Harare, July 7 Despite getting off to a rocky start in the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, India roared back in fiery fashion as the World champions of the format went on to defeat the hosts by a huge margin of hundred runs in the second game to level the series.

The 100-run victory could be attributed to the Man-of-the-Match Abhishek Sharma, who scored his debut international ton in the game.

“It was a good performance after the defeat yesterday. We didn't have much time to lament. I felt that T20 is all about momentum. It was my day today. Special thanks to the coaches and captain to keep confidence. I feel like if it's your day, you express yourself. After the drop I thought it was my day and had to take responsibility. Rutu helped me in keeping perspective. I always believe in my (hitting) ability. It's about momentum for me. If it's in the arc, I believe I need to hit it over regardless of when it is,” said Abhishek in the post match conference.

The 23-year old made an impression in the 2024 IPL season which saw him being called up for his debut international series against Zimbabwe.

Alongside him, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a valiant 77 off 47 balls to power India to the mammoth total of 234 runs.

“Very happy today. Great to be back on the winning note. It was not easy to bat in the powerplay, Abhi and Rutu built the innings brilliantly. Yesterday was more about us not being able to handle pressure. Ours is a young side. Actually, it was good to have pressure in the first game and we knew what to expect today. Hopefully, the batters continue to fire in the games coming up. Always good to have more options than to have no options,” said skipper Shubman Gill.

The five-game series is now level at 1-1 with the third game scheduled to be played on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.

