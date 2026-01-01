"It was not my day": PV Sindhu after losing to TL Nguyen at India Open 2026

New Delhi [India], January 14 : After suffering a defeat to Vietnam's TL Nguyen at the India Open 2026 Badminton Championship, India's ace shuttler said it was not her day and that she would go back to the drawing board to start preparing for the next BWF tournament.

"It was not my day. There were good rallies. At top-level tournaments, everyone does play well. After winning the first set, I lost the second game. In the third game, it was 11-10, and from there she took a 2-3-point lead. It is time to go back and prepare for the next tournament...The facilities on court here are fine...I hope I do well in Indonesia," Sindhu told reporters.

Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing India Open tournament after losing her Round of 64 match against Vietnam's TL Nguyen in three sets (20-22, 21,12, 21-15). Sindhu won the opening set of the match, but her opponent bounced back and won consecutive sets comprehensively to register a victory over India's ace shuttler.

French shuttler Christo Popov, who won his Round of 64 match against Wang Tzu-wei, spoke about adapting to the conditions at the ongoing India Open 2025.

After his win in the India Open 2026 Badminton Championship, French shuttler Christo Popov says," I am happy to get a win today...The light was good here, but there are a few things we need to adapt to...It is not the best conditions, but we are adapting..."

The French shuttler defeated his opponent by 13-21, 18-21, 19-21 in a hard-fought three-set match. French shuttler Christo lost the opening set but clinched the remaining two sets to seal his victory. He will now face India's Srikanth Kidambi in the Round of 16 match on Thursday.

