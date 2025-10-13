"It will be decided next month": IOA president PT Usha on India's bids for 2030 CWG, 2036 Olympics hosting rights

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha stated that India's status regarding its bids for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics will be decided next month.

Usha was speaking to the media at the felicitation ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 medalists, which raised the Indian tricolour high last year.

On being asked about India's bids for hosting the 2030 CWG and the 2036 Olympics, Usha said, "Everything went on well, and we hope that we will be able to get it. It will be decided next month."

India, on September 23, formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London. The Indian team was led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat and Dr. P T Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS); Government of India; Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat; Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner, Amdavad Municipal Corporation, Raghuram Iyer, CEO, Commonwealth Games Association of India, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Executive Board Member, CGA India and Ajay Narang, EA to President, CGA were also part of the presenting team from India.

The 2030 edition carries historic significance, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. India's bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for this Centenary edition, offering a compact Games footprint centred on international-standard venues, robust transport systems, and high-quality accommodation.

India has also officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOA, led by President Usha, submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also highlighting how the Indian sports scene is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the leadership of Modiji, the country is progressing well, and a 'New India' is emerging. The sports sector is also creating history. India is excelling in international events. India hosted World Para Athletics Championships, India was within top 10 and got 22 medals (from September 27 to October 5). Similarly, India is performing well in Olympics too. I can truly say that IOA, federations, government and corporates are coming together well to take sports forward. I am hopeful India will perform well in coming tournaments," he said.

India finished its Paris 2024 campaign with six medals, one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo glory with a silver in men's javelin throw, reaffirming his dominance on the world stage. Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals, one in the women's 10 m air pistol event and another in the mixed team category with Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale made history with a bronze in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event, while young wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured bronze in men's freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India's youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men's hockey team also returned to the podium, winning bronze after a strong campaign that ended with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match.

At the ceremony, the IOA presented cash awards to all medallists and their coaches in recognition of their contribution to India's success. Neeraj Chopra received Rs 75 lakh, Manu Bhaker Rs 50 lakh and Rs 37.5 lakh, Sarabjot Singh Rs 37.5 lakh, Swapnil Kusale Rs 50 lakh, Aman Sehrawat Rs 50 lakh, and the Indian men's hockey team Rs 10 lakh (main squad) and Rs 5 lakh (reserve players).

