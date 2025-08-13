"It will bring transparency in the game": Sports fraternity hails National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, players, various sports bodies and federations, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Wrestling Federation of India and All India Football Federation have hailed the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 in the Parliament.

Union Minister Mandaviya introduced the bill to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha passed it on Monday.

Mandaviya has hailed the Parliament's passing of the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill as a "historic" milestone that will help transform India's sporting ecosystem.

"The Parliament has passed the Sports Bill. It is a part of PM Modi's structural reform in the sports sector. I believe this bill is historic, that will change the direction of the country's sports in the coming days," Mandaviya told ANI.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) CEO Raghuram Iyer believes that the National Sports Governance Bill is what the nation needs to become a "sporting superpower".

"The agenda was short and simple, and I think it was unanimously passed by the House, giving us the go-ahead to go and submit the bill. Absolutely, I think she (P T Usha) delivered a stirring speech in Parliament, and I find it truly fantastic. It's exactly what the nation needs when it has such massive aspirations to become a sporting superpower. I think governance is key, and really hats off to all the people involved in getting this bill passed," Raghuram told ANI.

IOA president P T Usha, who had previously raised her concerns about the National Sports Governance Bill, cited an example of her experience to underscore its importance and said, "In 1984, I lost a medal by one hundredth of a second. I did my best, but the system was not there to support us. This bill will help sportspersons. It was a long wait for this bill."

Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh believes the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will bring transparency in the game, and it is a significant decision.

Sanjay gave his take on both bills and told ANI, "This is a very good decision in the interest of the game. This will bring transparency in the game."

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey congratulated Union Sports Minister Mandaviya after Parliament passed the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, saying that this act will ensure that "our athletes are clean, especially when the country is about to host a major international game."

While speaking to ANI, Kalyan Chaubey said, "I congratulate Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for bringing this Act after 4 decades... This Act benefits Indian sports in two major areas. Firstly, forming a National Sports Board that will have the authority to grant or cancel registration or recognition of a sports organisation. To see sports must have ethics and safe sports policy, especially athletes below 18, or including girls and women."

"Secondly, the issue about hundreds of litigations, pending in courts, will be addressed by the Sports Tribunal, saving unnecessary spending which will now be used for the development of sports... It also addresses the misuse of the name India or Indian insignia by parallel sports bodies. This Act will ensure that our athletes are clean, especially when the country is about to host a major international game," he added.

Indian Women's Hockey player, Deepika Kumari, applauded the government and believes the Sports Bill will provide better facilities for the players.

"This is the start of a new era for players. This will provide better facilities for the players... We thank the Government of India for this Sports Bill," Deepika Kumari said.

Former captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Savita, echoed the sentiment, describing the bill's passage as "a big victory for all of us athletes."

"It will strengthen our dreams and brighten the future of sports in India. We sincerely thank the government for this historic step," she said.

Hockey India has applauded the passing of the National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament as a moment that marks a new era for the administration and future of sports in India. This landmark legislation stands as the country's first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governancean achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition, according to an official statement from Hockey India.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey called the Bill's passage a 'watershed' moment in Indian sports.

"This is a truly historic day. For the first time, India's sporting world is anchored by a clear, athlete-centred, and transparent legal framework. This reform will inspire new confidence among athletes and all stakeholders, creating a governance model aligned with global standards. Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the unwavering vision of the Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian sport now stands ready to excel at the highest international stage," Tirkey said, as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The vision behind this Bill is nothing short of transformational. It guarantees that all sports entities function with integrity, clarity, and fairness, and that athletes finally have formal representation and real protection. Bringing all sports organisations under the Right to Information Act and ensuring compliance with international anti-doping and ethical standards will secure Indian sport's reputation on the world stage."

This landmark legislation stands as the country's first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governancean achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition.

For over a decade, efforts to establish such a robust law have been ongoing, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliamentlet alone won approvaluntil now.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfareparticularly for women and minorsand strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to competebut to leadon the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047.

By enshrining best practices in law, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.

