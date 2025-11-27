"It will motivate and influence the younger generation to stay healthy": Bhaichung Bhutia on 25K marathon in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 : Former India footballer and captain Bhaichung Bhutia highlighted the significance of the upcoming 10th edition of the TATA Steel 25K marathon in Kolkata, stating it will motivate the younger generation to prioritise health and wellness.

The World's first World Athletics Gold Label Race, scheduled for December 21, will showcase some of the fastest Indian and International athletes alongside thousands of amateur runners on Kolkata's iconic Red Road.

25K marathon in Kolkata, one of India's biggest participative sporting celebrations, marks its glorious 10th anniversary this year. A Decade Strong, with countless runners and a nation inspired, this journey of impact and transformation truly embodies.

"This year it's very special because it's the 10th edition of the TATA Steel 25K marathon in Kolkata... It will motivate and influence the younger generation to stay healthy... This year, over 20,000 people will participate in the marathon. This year too, big names will participate in the marathon," Bhaichung Bhutia told ANI.

Marking a decade of excellence, the 25K Kolkata marathon has grown far beyond the boundaries of a traditional road race. Over the past, it has consistently set new benchmarks in organisational excellence, championed equal opportunities for men and women, and reinforced the values of philanthropy and community engagement.

Today, running has become the fastest-growing sport in India. With an over 40% increase in the number of running clubs and running events, participation has surged, with 23% more women taking up distance running.

By weaving Kolkata's cultural heritage with the joy of running, the race has fuelled a vibrant fitness movement that continues to shape the city's identity. This edition is not just a race, but a celebration of a decade of transformation, inclusivity, and inspiration.

