‘It would've been perfect goodbye if…’: Diaz honours Jota in farewell message to Liverpool fans

Munich, July 30 Following his transfer to FC Bayern Munich, Luis Diaz bid farewell to Liverpool fans, saying their league title win in the 2024/25 season would have been the perfect goodbye if it was not for the tragic passing of teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

The Portuguese brothers were part of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of both footballers, sending the footballing world into mourning.

Diaz has signed a four-year deal with the German club to bring his three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield to an end.

“Three years and a half that I’ll treasure forever. I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together. I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart. The cycle ends here, and it is so gratifying to look back and realise how happy we were.

"Not only because of the trophies we won, but for the union and friendship that made it all possible. There were ups and downs, as there always are, but there was always truth. As it should be in a family. It’s good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion.

"It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn’t lost one of ours in such a tragic way. As I said, and I repeat, I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything. YNWA,” read Diaz’s message on Instagram.

Liverpool signed him in January 2022. He made 148 competitive appearances for the Reds, (41 goals, 23 assists), winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the FA Community Shield and the English League Cup twice.

Diaz has been a mainstay in the Colombian national team since 2018. He's scored 19 goals in 64 international appearances to date and was top scorer at the 2020/21 Copa America.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor