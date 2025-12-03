ITF Men's World Tour: Arjun Rathi upsets second seed Sidharth Rawat at M15 Gwalior

Gwalior, Dec 3 Arjun Rathi of Roundglass Tennis Academy upset second-seed Sidharth Rawat to book his place in the second round of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M15 tournament, which is being held at the Chambal Tennis Association courts in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The 18-year-old who qualified for the main draw via a wild card, overcame the Indian number 7 Sidharth, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in a thrilling three-set encounter on Wednesday.

Digvijay Pratap Singh, also from Roundglass Tennis Academy, reached the second round as the sixth seed, beat Madhwin Kamath 6-4, 6-2 comfortably in two sets. Rohan Mehra also caused an upset, beating eighth seed Preston Brown of the United States 6-4, 6-2, and will face Junior India Number 1 Hitesh Chauhan in the second round.

Top seed Aryan Shah also reached the second round with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Jim Hendrikx of the Netherlands. In another first-round match, another Roundglass athlete, Nitin Kumar Sinha, beat his academy teammate Shankar Heisnam 6-3, 6-3.

Among the other Indians, Aashravya Mehra lost to Adrian Arcon of Australia 6-7, 5-7 in a tight contest, while third seed Chirag Duhan also lost his first round match to neutral athlete Dmitry Bessonov 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

In the doubles matches, third seeds Aditya Balsekar and Maan Kesharwani posted a comfortable 6-1, 7-6 victory over Aditya Vardhan Duddupudi and Tarun Karra, while the pair of Parth Aggarwal and Udit Kamboj breezed past Anup Bangargi and Dharmil Shah 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the second round.

Madhwin Kamath and Ajay Malik got the better of the Dutch pair Jim Hendrikk and Freek Van Donseelar 6-2, 6-1, while the young Indian pair of Vivaan Bidasaria and Aashravya Mehra of Roundglass beat their academy teammates Tanussh Ghildiyal and Aditya Mor 7-5, 6-3.

