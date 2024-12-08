It's a long journey, we're in start of something big: Amorim

Manchester, Dec 8 Ruben Amorim acknowledged the "long journey" ahead to restore success at Manchester United after his team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest secured their first win at Old Trafford in 30 years, handing Amorim his first home league defeat in 23 matches, a run dating back to February 2023 during his time at Sporting.

Forest took an early lead in the second minute through Nikola Milenkovic, only for Rasmus Højlund to equalise for United. However, less than two minutes into the second half, Morgan Gibbs-White put Forest back in front after a mistake by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Chris Wood then extended their lead. Bruno Fernandes’ late goal was not enough to prevent Amorim from suffering back-to-back top-flight defeats, marking only the second time in his managerial career he has experienced such a setback, following a loss to Arsenal earlier in the week.

The head coach felt his team conceded at such bad times in the game, from a corner after only 91 seconds, and then twice in quick succession following the start of the second half.

It was a tough game. We started really bad, the first play we suffered a goal and then it's hard to try to fight. We then controlled the game and had a lot of situations," Amorim was quoted by Premier League website.

"We improved the movement in the last third. We managed to draw the game and then at half-time we were ready to go for the win and then started really bad. Two goals. Then we tried a lot of things with not a lot of quality. We didn't have many situations to score. Tough game in a tough moment but we have to continue the job.

"This is a long journey. We are improving in some aspects. We have to win games to help us improve the team. We are in the start of something so big that we pay attention to every detail. We already know it's a big job, so we have to continue," he said.

United next have a derby against Manchester City a week on Sunday.

