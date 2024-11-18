‘It’s better late than never’: Anthony Gordon reflects on ‘special’ debut goal for England

London, Nov 18 Anthony Gordon joked that it was 'about time' he scored for England after netting against Republic of Ireland at Wembley. The winger’s well-struck effort from Tino Livramento’s deflected cross was his first for the Three Lions and put them 2-0 up in what turned into a 5-0 victory on Sunday.

Gordon was delighted to find the net and pleased to secure a Nations League promotion for his country.

“It’s better late than never. It’s definitely about time! It was a good feeling to see it hit the net. I got to enjoy it with some of the lads that I have come through the England setup with, that made it a bit more special," said Gordon to England football's media team.

England had been frustrated by Ireland in the opening period, going in at half-time level at 0-0 with plenty of work to do. But he credited Lee Carsley, whose spell as interim head coach ended with victory, for instigating the turnaround.

“I think Lee deserves a lot of credit, he fills us with so much confidence. Ireland made it really hard. They were defending with 11 players behind the ball, but I said to the lads that they can't keep up that running for 90 minutes, it isn’t possible," he added.

The game against Northern Ireland was the final game under interim head coach Carlsley, who was keeping the seat warm for the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January. During his time at the helm, England won five of their six games, with an embarrassing loss against Greece at Wembley being the only exception.

The 50-year-old reflected on his tenure in the post-game and claimed the dugout of the England team is a 'lonely place'.

"Even though we won five of the six, I straight away go back to that game we should have won at Wembley. It's definitely a lonely place in that dugout when you're not winning at Wembley," said Carlsey in the post-game conference.

