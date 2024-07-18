'It's essential to recognise their hard work', says Shivam Dube on honouring Harare ground staff

New Delhi, July 18 India all-rounder Shivam Dube opened up on his gesture of giving his Player of the Match Award money to the ground staff of the Harare Sports Club in the fifth and final T2OI against Zimbabwe and said that 'it's essential to recognise and value their hard work.'

Dube was named Player of the Match for his all-around performance in the fifth T20I match as the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs. He played a crucial inning of 26 runs off just 12 balls to take India's total to 167/6.

Apart from batting, Dube also claimed two wickets for 25 runs in his four-over spell.

"The ground staff in Zimbabwe did an exceptional job, ensuring we had excellent playing conditions. Their hard work and dedication often go unnoticed, so I wanted to show my appreciation and gratitude for their efforts," Dube told IANS.

India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs to win the five-match T20I series 4-1.

