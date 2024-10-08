It’s good for us we are a surprise: Punjab FC's coach on being ISL underdogs

New Delhi, Oct 7 There has been a lot of focus on Punjab FC this season, as the side that was promoted to the Indian Super League last year is now sitting in second place having won their opening three games.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis spoke on his team’s incredible start to the season, being the underdogs and more.

Q. What are your thoughts on how the side has started in the league and how are the preparations going?

PD: We gain more experiences day by day and we try to add them to our team. We will be able to approach 100% of our players, coaches, and team.

Q. Thoughts on your next game against Bengaluru FC?

PD: It’s obvious from the standings that we are talking about one of the best teams in the league, A very specific tactical plan in attack, defense, and transition. I believe it will be a huge challenge to face Bengaluru.

Q. Both Punjab FC and Bengaluru are the only teams who remain undefeated. Is that something the team is particularly focused upon?

PD: I do believe if someone thinks this way, then he is losing the forest for the trees. We play our game with a lot of confidence, try to do our best and it's a huge challenge for all of us.

Q. You are known to have an attacking philosophy but the team has defended particularly well in the opening games. Is that something you have focused upon?

PD: When you are a coach of a team, of course you try to pass your style of play and mentality but It's more important how you adjust to the potential of the team, the demands of the championship. This is something that we discussed with Nikolaos Topoliatis (Football Director) and we believe at this moment, this style of play is better for us. It’s not my favourite but it’s working and we’re winning.

Q. Thoughts on Punjab FC being labelled as the underdogs?

PD: This is nice for us, nice for Indian football. New teams are coming up and you are never sure who’s going to be the champion, who’ll qualify for the top six. On a personal note, it’s good for us as a team that we are a surprise, I am sure we will go on this way and of course all the congratulations should go to the players for their hard work. A lot of people in India and even outside can see, ‘who are these guys who have won three games in a row?

Q. What are your thoughts on Nikhil Prabhu's performance? Is a future national team call-up on the cards?

PD: Prabhu is working hard under our guidance. We try to develop him in his new (midfield) position, first of all as a player and then tactically. Through the time he will develop technically and he has a lot of future in front of him. With his performance, he deserves a national team call up, especially when the national team has to defend. If you look at his stats, you can see he does not lose the ball, so he matches the demands of the national team.

Q. Having spent a majority of your career in Greece and the United States, what was it that made you say yes to joining the ISL?

PD: When Nikolaos Topoliatis called me and spoke on the opportunity, I immediately said yes, there’s nothing we have to discuss, we’ll finalise the rest of the details. I had heard a lot about Indian football. Even in my school years, I used to wonder about ‘Gandhi’s country’. I heard a lot about India while growing up and during my time in America, I had a lot of Indian friends who told me about the country. I had a picture about how there’s a huge battle to develop Indian football and I would love to be part of this development.

Q. How do you define success?

PD: Success should be defined as being better than you were last year. If we finish in the Top 6 and qualify for the playoff, it is a success. Anything better than this is a better success.

