‘It’s not in my hands, my job is to prepare and play’: Shami on Australia series snub

Kolkata, Oct 14 Back in the Bengal side for its Ranji Trophy season opener against Uttarakhand, starting at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, pacer Mohammed Shami said he remains fully fit and ready to play, but reiterated that his selection for India’s upcoming tour of Australia was not in his control.

“If there is any fitness issue, then I should not be here,” Shami told reporters ahead of the match. “If I can play four-day (matches), then I can play 50-over (matches).”

The senior pacer, who has not featured for India since the 2023 ODI World Cup, expressed calmness about his non-selection, insisting that his focus remains on staying prepared and performing whenever opportunities arise.

“It’s not in my hands. My job is to prepare and play matches,” he said. “If I get matches to prepare, I’ll be ready. If I’m not in the team, that’s not my fault. You’ve seen me here - whenever I’ve had the chance, I’ve played for Bengal. I have no objections to playing anywhere. If I’m selected, I’ll play - there’s no issue.”

Shami also clarified that he doesn’t see it as his responsibility to update the selectors or team management about his fitness status. “There’s no need for me to give anyone an update. It’s not my responsibility to inform people about my fitness - my job is to prepare, play matches, and perform,” he said. “It’s up to the management or selectors to decide when to share updates. I just focus on my work.”

Having missed a significant part of last season due to injury, Shami stressed that he has used the break to recover completely and rebuild his rhythm through consistent practice.

“I don’t have any personal reason for coming back,” he said. “After my injury, I’m happy that I’ll get to play matches again - step by step. Playing back-to-back games will help me regain rhythm. Yes, it’s been a long lay-off, but I’ve still been playing - in the Champions Trophy, IPL, and the European Cup. I’ve been practising regularly; it’s not like I’m out of touch.”

He added that his goal has always been to return when fully fit rather than rush back and risk aggravating injuries.

“Cricket is such a game - you can’t maintain the same flow and performance 24x7,” he reflected. “The 2023 World Cup was on a different level, but after that came the injury. I didn’t want to keep playing in pain or make the team suffer. I wanted to recover properly and come back strong after surgery. That’s what I’m trying to do. I’ll be ready whenever the team feels the time is right. People can make memes, but if you have the potential, performance, and skill - you deserve to play.”

The 34-year-old also spoke philosophically about India’s pace depth and the importance of team success over individual ambition.

“There are many bowlers from all over the world, and I always say this - choose the best for your country. It’s about the nation; India should win, and people should be happy. Keep fighting, keep playing your game - if you perform well, you’ll stay in good rhythm. That’s what matters,” Shami said.

As he prepares for his return to first-class cricket, Shami expressed confidence in Bengal’s bowling attack and his own physical readiness.

“Our bowling unit is solid. We have Akash, Mukesh, Suraj, Kaif, and me - a strong domestic lineup,” he said. “I hope this bowling group can take us forward. I’ve been practising regularly for the last two to two-and-a-half months since coming from the IPL. I’ve bowled long spells - around 35 overs - and I feel fit. There’s no injury concern; everything is fine and normal. Hopefully, the performances will be good in the upcoming matches.”

On his own fitness and conditioning, Shami said he felt in complete control. “When I look at myself, I always try to be at my best,” he said. “You might feel you’re under control, but it’s actually the opponents who can tell how fit or sharp you look. They notice how much you’ve worked on your fitness. Right now, everything feels solid - our pace attack is looking good. Let’s see how things go tomorrow.”

