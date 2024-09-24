"Its not something I'd say no to...": Cameron Green on opening in Tests for Australia

Melbourne [Australia], September 24 : Australian all-rounder Cameron Green said that him opening during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at home from November onwards would depend on where Steve Smith wants to bat. The Aussie cricketer said he would not refuse an opportunity to open.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in the series. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

This series would be an important one for Smith as he would be aiming to prove himself as a Test opener. Since David Warner brought the curtain down on his illustrious Test career, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot. However, since his promotion, he has had a mixed bag of performances at the opening slot. The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

Now, Green has said that him opening depends on whether Smith wants to change his position back to where he used to bat, mostly at number four. The young all-rounder was moved into the number four slot, and he scored a magnificent 174 against NZ at Wellington to showcase what he could offer there. For the BGT series, there seems to be uncertainty about Australia's top six, with Smith being largely underwhelming as an opener for the past few months.

Speaking with Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, Green said, "I think it is totally up to Steve [Smith]. He has earned the right to bat where he wants to bat and whatever happens, I am happy to move around him. He is a great of the game, and he has earned the right to bat where he wants to bat."

"You always want to put your hand up to play for Australia and I think opening would be a difficult one, but not something I would say no to. We will have to see what the selectors decide to do, but at the same time I was open to do it six or nine months ago," he added.

Another factor in moving Green up the order will be how it will affect his bowling. The lanky pace bowling all-rounder has 35 Test wickets in 28 Tests, including a five-wicket haul against South Africa in 2022.

"I have done it a couple of times for Australia in T20 cricket," said Green on opening the batting after bowling. "I think I bowled the 20th over in India and then had to open the batting, which was a pretty tough ask. That has to be a consideration. I know Shane Watson used to do it, and I am not too sure if his overs went down when he decided to be an opener, but it is another discussion," he added.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor