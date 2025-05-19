It’s surprising how consistently they deliver: Bangar lauds GT's top-order hammering

New Delhi, May 19 Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Gujarat Titans' top order for its consistency and praised Shubman Gill’s maturity and Sai Sudharsan's smart shot selection in a massive 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Chasing 200, GT's opening pair Sudharsan and Gill remained unbeaten and knocked off the target with an over to spare. They finished at 205 for no loss with Sudharsan finishing with a magnificent 108 not out, ably supported by Gill, who finished with 93 not out. Both of them crossed 600 runs this season during the innings, occupying the top two spots in the Orange Cap list.

Gill and Sudharshan became the second pair of batters to rack up two 200+ partnerships in T20 cricket, having scored 210 against CSK in Ahmedabad last year. The only other pair to do so is AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar lauded Gill's maturity in the chase and said the batter plays exactly what the situation demands.

“Exceptional performance from the top order once again - how often have they done this now? It’s surprising how consistently they deliver and complement each other so well. Shubman has often taken the role of second fiddle over the past year and a half, and that’s a remarkable evolution in his game. It’s helped insulate the lower order, as he now plays exactly to the needs of the situation. All in all, it’s been fantastic," he said.

Bangar praised Sudharsan’s composed yet expansive approach to T20 batting, highlighting his smart shot selection.

“What I really like about Sai Sudharsan’s batting - even in this format - is the control he shows. When he looks to hit, the top hand does a lot of the work, and the ball often bounces close to him, whether he’s playing in front or square of the wicket," Bangar said.

"It’s tough to show that kind of restraint in the first six overs, but once he gets through them, he opens up and plays lofted shots with equal assurance. His wagon wheel showed runs across all regions - he doesn't rely on just one scoring area. That’s been a hallmark of his batting, and he’s delivering these performances consistently now," he added.

Notably, the unbeaten opening partnership of 205 between Gill and Sudharsan is the second instance of a team chasing down a 200+ target without losing a wicket across all T20s.

With a win, GT took the Punjab Kings and RCB along for the knockouts. These three teams will now turn their focus to make it to the top two spots, which would be important for them considering they will get two chances to make it to the finals.

