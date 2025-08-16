'It's unacceptable in every football stadium, let alone at Anfield': Slot on Semenyo racist abuse

Liverpool, Aug 16 Liverpool manager Arne Slot said that there is no room for racism in football and the abuse faced by Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo at Anfield was "unacceptable".

The Premier League opener between reigning champions and Bournemouth was stopped for several minutes during the first half following an allegation of "discriminatory abuse" from a supporter towards Semenyo.

Referee Anthony Taylor informed both managers, Slot and Andoni Iraola, about the incident reported by Ghana international Semenyo.

"I think it is under investigation with the police now and the club made a very clear statement about what we feel about this. Unfortunately, we definitely have to talk about this, it's a good thing you talk about this and it's a good thing that I have to answer this, but after actually this day should be about Diogo and about how the tribute was. But we definitely need to address this because it's unacceptable in every football stadium, let alone at Anfield. I spoke to him (Semenyo) after the game that we will try to do everything to find that person. I am not 100 per cent sure but I think they already found him. That's a good thing.

"Wherever we can help him we will try to do so. Big credit to him, if something happens like this and you can perform so well in the second half then he's not only a great player, because that I can see (with) how fast he is, but he is also very strong mentally. If something like that happened (and) to get such a second-half performance, that sums up him as a person and him as a player. But, again, (it's) unacceptable in football in general, let alone at Anfield," Slot said in the post-match press conference after a 4-2 win.

Premier League, Liverpool and Bournemouth all condemned the incident and extended full support to Semenyo.

"We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football. The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully," Liverpool said.

"A great player but above all, a great human being. Only a strong character shows such resilience in those circumstances. We love you and are all with you, Antoine," Bournemouth posted on X.

Premier League statement read, "Tonight's match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

"This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society.

"We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

