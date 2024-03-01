IVPL 2024: Naman Sharma's 148-run blitz powers Rajasthan Legends to victory over Mumbai Champions

Greater Noida (U.P), March 1 Naman Sharma showcased an extraordinary display of batting prowess, smashing an impressive 148 runs off just 61 balls, propelling Rajasthan Legends to a resounding 8-wicket victory over Mumbai Champions in the Match 14 of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Friday.

Mumbai Champions scored 224/3 in the allotted 20 overs after Phil Mustard's fifty and an onslaught by Peter Trego in the death overs. Rajasthan Legends chased down the target with 5 balls to spare on the back of Naman Sharma's masterclass and Angelo Perera's gutsy fifty.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Champions got off to a flying start with skipper Virender Sehwag and Phil Mustard forging an impressive 88-run partnership in just 9 overs. However, Rajasthan Legends staged a remarkable comeback, dismissing key batsmen Mustard, Abhishek Jhunwala, and Sehwag within a span of two overs.

Peter Trego (77 off 28 balls) and Rajat Singh (47 off 23 balls) then rebuilt the innings and took the score to 224/3. Trego slammed 9 fours and 5 sixes.

Chasing 225, Rajasthan Legends got off to a decent start with opener Naman Sharma firing from one end while Satish Jain played a sluggish knock. The latter departed in the ninth over and Rajasthan Legends lost S Prasanna in the next over.

Naman Sharma and Angelo Parera then stitched a match-winning 144-run stand to take Rajasthan home. As the chase continued, it was raining boundaries here in Greater Noida. While smashed 18 fours and 7 sixes, Parera smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Naman Sharma's remarkable innings proved to be the turning point of the match, as his stellar performance guided Rajasthan Legends to a memorable triumph, securing the win with five balls to spare. He was named as the Player of the Match.

