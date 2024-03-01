IVPL 2024: Richard Levi's ton leads Red Carpet Delhi to 27-run win over Rajasthan Legends

Greater Noida (U.P.), Feb 29 Former South African cricketer Richard Levi displayed a stunning display of batting prowess, smashing a scintillating century as Red Carpet Delhi defeated Rajasthan Legends by 27 runs in Match 13 of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Levi's explosive knock -- also his second ton of IVPL -- of 116 runs off just 53 deliveries, supported by Asela Gunaratne's blistering 85 off 43, propelled Red Carpet Delhi to an imposing total of 247/3 in 20 overs. Despite a valiant 98-run effort from Rajesh Bishnoi for Rajasthan Legends, their chase fell short as they were restricted to 220/6. Facing an early setback with the dismissal of skipper Herschelle Gibbs for a golden duck, Red Carpet Delhi rallied back strongly with Levi and Bipul Sharma forging an aggressive 81-run partnership in just 6 overs.

Levi's onslaught continued as he relentlessly dispatched boundaries and sixes, amassing 10 fours and eight sixes during his sensational innings. Gunaratne joined the onslaught, further piling on the runs with a destructive display of batting. The formidable duo of Gunaratne and Levi stitched together a formidable 155-run stand for the third wicket, propelling Red Carpet Delhi to an imposing total by the end of their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Rajasthan Legends faced early setbacks, losing both openers during the powerplay. Despite a spirited batting effort from Bishnoi and Angelo Parera, Rajasthan struggled to maintain the required run rate. Bishnoi's valiant innings came to an end at 98 runs, leaving Rajasthan Legends short of the target as they finished at 220/6.

Red Carpet Delhi will next lock horns with Telangana Tigers on Friday while Rajasthan Legends will face Mumbai Champions on the same day here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

