IWF World Cup: Ecuador's Dajomes Barrera tops women's 81kg

Phuket (Thailand), April 9 Ecuadorian weightlifter Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera clinched the title in the women's 81kg category at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup here on Tuesday.

Dajomes Barrera lifted 123kg in the snatch and 146kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 269kg, winning golds for the snatch and total, reports Xinhua.

The Ecuadorian won the women's 76kg gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics before moving up to the 81kg category, as the 76kg division will not feature at this summer's Paris Olympic Games.

Eileen Cikamatana of Australia won gold in the clean and jerk with 149kg. China's Wang Zhouyu lifted 120kg in the snatch and 147kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 267kg to win silvers in all three categories.

The IWF World Cup in Phuket runs until April 11 and serves as a qualifying event for Paris 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor