IWL 2024-25: Sribhumi FC defeat Kickstart FC 2-0 to register first win since promotion

Kolkata, Jan 27 Newly-promoted Sribhumi FC registered their first win of the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 as they defeated Kickstart FC 2-0 at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium in Barrackpore on Monday.

Ngangom Bala Devi and Nameirakpam Arina Devi were the scorers for the hosts, who led by a goal at half time. The win helped Sribhumi FC break the duck after they lost their first three matches. They have now climbed to the sixth spot from the bottom of the table with three points from four matches.

Kickstart FC from Bengaluru, on the other hand, are still in search of their first win of the league and have two points from four matches. They are placed at the seventh place above bottom spooners HOPS FC.

With both teams desperate to secure their first win of the tournament, the stage was set for a fiercely competitive encounter.

As a result, neither side was content to sit back and settle for a cautious approach. They sought to play an expansive, attacking brand of football from the very first whistle. The midfield battle was intense, with players jostling for control and quick transitions frequently catching defences off guard.

It was from one such move that Sribhumi FC took the lead in the 15th minute. A well-directed cross from the right took Kickstart FC defenders by surprise and Ngangom Bala Devi was alert to not waste the opportunity. The Sribhumi captain made space for herself in between the Kickstart backline and headed home her side’s first goal.

Sribhumi could have doubled their advantage a few minutes later but Moushumi Murmu’s thunderous right footer from outside the box evaded the outstretched hands of Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi only to ricochet off the crossbar.

Sribhumi was unlucky once again when Rimpa Halder’s shot too rattled the crosspiece.

Kickstart created a few opportunities of their own through Dalima Chhibber but a resolute Sribhumi defence kept their forwards at bay.

In the second half, both sides tried to force the issue and attempted to capitalise on any defensive lapses but failed in their endeavours.

It was only in the stoppage time that Sribhumi sealed the deal when Nameirakpam Arina Devi’s long-range effort found the back of the net to spread widespread cheers in the home team dugout.

