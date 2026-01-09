IWL 2025-26: Emem hat-trick powers Kickstart to victory over Sesa

Kolkata, Jan 9 Kickstart FC earned only their second victory of the Indian Women’s League 2025-26, defeating Sesa Football Academy 3-1 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, on Friday. Nigerian forward Emem Peace Essien (2’, 61’, 90+3’) netted a hat-trick to earn the victory for Kickstart, while Sesa FA captain Aniela Barretto (17’) scored one.

Though both teams remain in the relegation zone, Kickstart are just a point behind Gokulam Kerala at sixth, and have given themselves a good chance to avoid relegation in Phase 2 of the competition. Sesa, on the other hand, have just one point from their seven matches and are still searching for their first top-flight win.

Kickstart took control of the game early, when Ranjana Chanu’s cross from the left was spilt by Sesa goalkeeper Beatrice Nketia. Emem reacted fastest and scored into an empty net in the second minute.

Though the side from Karnataka controlled the game for a long duration, Sesa were not willing to give this up without a fight. Against the run of play, Jeewanti managed to break free for Sesa on the right, as she sent in a cross that was turned in by Aniela.

Kickstart kept looking for the goal that would put them in the lead, but clear-cut chances in the final third were few and far between. Ranjana, in the 36th, tested Beatrice with a long-range effort, which the Ghanaian goalkeeper palmed away.

Kickstart’s domination continued in the second half, and they finally had the lead just after the hour mark. Again, a cross from the left by Ranjana found Emem at the edge of the box. She controlled the ball deftly, before shooting on the turn to make it 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Kickstart’s Rafiat Aweda advanced down the right and sent a low cross across the face of the goal for substitute Olivia Chanu, who could only hit the upright with her glancing effort.

Sesa’s opportunities were few and far between and were mostly restricted to long-range efforts. Even then, substitute Sarjida Khatun had almost caught Kickstart goalkeeper Haripriya Deka off guard in the 84th minute, when she decided to cut in from the right and pull the trigger. Haripriya, however, managed to get her hand to the ball and collected it eventually.

Emem put things beyond doubt in injury time, when Bibicha Devi, advancing down the right, found Babysana Devi with a low cross. While the latter’s shot was initially saved, the rebound fell to Emem, who poked it in.

