IWL: East Bengal make Nita FA dance to their tune to stay on top

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 There is no stopping East Bengal FC. The Moshal Girls put up yet another commanding performance to thrash Nita FA 4-1 in the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 at the Capital Football Arena on Monday.

Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Resty Nanziri and Sandhiya Ranganathan were the scorers for East Bengal while Ghanaian striker Gifty Acheampong reduced the margin for the hosts. The winners led 1-0 at halftime.

In the match between league leaders East Bengal and the newly-promoted Nita FA, the Red and Gold Brigade showcased their superiority with a performance that underlined their credentials as one of the title favourites.

The win helped East Bengal consolidate their position at the top of the table. They have won all their three matches to accumulate nine points. Nita FA remained second with four points from three games, including one win, one draw and one loss.

From the first whistle, the Anthony Andrews-coached East Bengal side controlled the game. They were both flamboyant and efficient in their game play as they outplayed Nita FA with a blend of resolute defence, dynamic midfield play, and incisive attacking moves.

East Bengal’s first goal came in the 30th minute amidst a chaotic scene following a corner kick. Tamang proved her mettle by being in the perfect position to capitalise on a defensive scramble, poking the ball into the net to give East Bengal the lead.

The intensity didn’t wane after the break. Within just three minutes into the second half, East Bengal’s Soumya Guguloth extended the lead as she finished off a beautifully orchestrated move from midfield with a precise strike that left Nita FA’s defence reeling.

Before Nita FA could regroup, East Bengal struck again in the 50th minute. A swift pass cut through the Nita FA defence, setting Nanziri up for a smooth finish past goalkeeper Sasmita Parida.

In a bid to salvage some pride and points, Nita FA ramped up their efforts and managed to pull one back in the 61st minute. East Bengal’s defence momentarily faltered and failed to clear a long ball effectively. Gifty Acheampong pounced on the loose ball to drive it home to reduce the margin.

However, any hopes of a Nita FA comeback were swiftly quashed six minutes later. East Bengal continued to press and secured their victory with a goal from Sandhiya, who expertly converted from another corner.

