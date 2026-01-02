IWL: Late comeback against Sribhumi gives Kickstart maiden win

Kalyani, Jan 2 Kickstart FC finally opened their account in the Indian Women’s League 2025-26 in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to defeat Sribhumi FC 2-1 with two late goals at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Babysana Devi scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 85th minute after Loveth Njideka Edeh (81’) cancelled out Yumnam Kamala Devi’s (12’) first-half spot kick for Sribhumi.

The victory, Kickstart’s first of the campaign after a difficult run of results, lifted them to three points from five matches, while Sribhumi were left to rue missed opportunities as they stayed on six points from four games.

Sribhumi began the contest on the front foot, dictating the tempo with confident passing and sustained possession. Facing a Kickstart side short on confidence after four consecutive defeats, they pressed high and forced errors in the opening exchanges.

Sribhumi’s pressure paid off in the 12th minute, when a corner floated into the box led to a foul, prompting the referee to award a penalty. Yumnam Kamala Devi stepped up and calmly converted from the spot despite Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi guessing the right way.

Buoyed by the early lead, Sribhumi continued to create chances.

Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu tested the goalkeeper with a driven effort, while Kamala nearly turned provider with a perfectly weighted through ball for Rimpa Haldar, who lifted her shot over the bar in a one-on-one situation with Linthoingambi. Despite their dominance, Sribhumi failed to add to their lead before the interval.

Kickstart absorbed the pressure and regrouped during the break, emerging with greater composure and defensive discipline in the second half. They limited Sribhumi’s space in midfield and gradually began to look for openings on the counter, aware that one goal could shift the momentum.

That breakthrough arrived in the 81st minute following a moment of hesitation at the back. A routine pass was allowed to roll inside the Sribhumi penalty area, with defender Poonam Sharma expecting goalkeeper Moirangthem Monalisha Devi to collect. Rafiyat Titilayo Aweda reacted sharply, intercepting the ball and laying it off for Loveth Njideka Edeh, who finished clinically to restore parity.

Stunned by the equaliser, Sribhumi soon found themselves under pressure again. Four minutes later, Anju Chanu was penalised for handling a shot inside the box, and the referee pointed to the spot for the second time in the match. Babysana Devi showed composure under pressure, converting the penalty in the 85th minute to complete the turnaround.

Kickstart saw out the closing minutes with determination, sealing a morale-boosting win that could yet revive their campaign. At the moment, the Bengaluru side remain in the relegation zone in seventh place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor