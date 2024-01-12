J-K: Indian Army organises wrestling championship in Doda to promote harmony, inclusivity

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 : With an aim to promote harmony and inclusivity in the region, the Indian Army is conducting a wrestling championship under 'Operation Sadbhavana' at Doda.

The opening ceremony of the competition was a spectacular affair, with parents and youth showing some amazing enthusiasm.

The tournament seeks to bring youth from various backgrounds and communities together and foster feelings of friendship, camaraderie and a sense of togetherness.

Local schools, colleges and youth groups have joined this initiative and 34 youngsters are competing in this tournament, which aims to showcase immense skill, unity and harmony.

The young athletes, their families and the community as a whole conveyed their gratitude to the Army for this opportunity. A total of 80 students and 120 civilians attended the event.

The tournament, in line with the Khelo India initiative, is aimed at highlighting and promoting wrestling as an alternative to cricket and volleyball, which are quite popular amongst youth.

It will provide a platform for youth to participate in a district-level tournament and empower them to excel in sporting activities.

Bharat Bhushan, a retired physical teacher, told ANI, "This dangal is the first-ever occasion here when local wrestlers are being given a chance to shine. I would like to congratulate the Indian Army for organising it and that too inside a stadium, which is a matter of pride for us."

A wrestler named Amir said to ANI, "It feels really good to compete. I competed in a match here and won. Boys will get a chance to progress and do well if these tournaments happen. I have wrestled for the first time. I loved the preparation done by the Army."

Another wrestler named Mutib told ANI, "This initiative by the Indian Army is great. I felt good wrestling here. Competitions like these will save the youth from drugs, keep their fitness levels high and let them compete. These events will help showcase the talents of the youth. All the arrangements here are nice."

