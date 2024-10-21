Jack Leach felt his career was over after being out for long time with injury

New Delhi, Oct 21 England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach admitted that he feared about his international career being over after being left out of the home summer games. Leach was out of action since January due to a knee injury sustained during the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

But Leach, 33, was recalled into England’s Test team for their ongoing tour of Pakistan, where he’s picked 14 wickets in two games at Multan. "After a long time out with injury, I felt maybe that might be it, even though I knew this tour was the other side of the summer."

"At that point, it was very much about me getting back to my best and enjoying my cricket, and being injury-free for a good amount of time," said Leach to BBC Sport ahead of the series decider at Rawalpindi.

In his absence, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has become a regular player with the England Test team.

"If you're not able to stay fit, then other people come in and do well, and Bash certainly did that. A lot of it doesn't need to be explained. I know what the situation was. It was just about me getting back to fitness. Then, from that, you take wickets and build confidence. That's what I went away and did," added Leach.

Talking about his relationship with Bashir, also a fellow Somerset player in domestic cricket, Leach remarked, "We've got a really good relationship. Bash has got off to an amazing start. His talent is amazing. He has got such a high ceiling and he's on the way to that. That's exciting for English cricket."

"It might be different at Somerset next year. Who knows? For me, it's quite a fluid thing. Those are things I can't control. Somerset and England are the teams I've been playing for. If they want to pick me, then I'll give everything to them. That's all I want to focus on."

Leach, who’s picked 140 wickets in 38 Tests, signed off by saying England are yet to get a look at the pitch in Rawalpindi. "I don't know what to expect. I haven't seen anything. We'll go to training tomorrow, have a look at it. I feel quite clear about what I'm doing. That doesn't really change depending on the wicket."

