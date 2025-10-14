Jadeja hails RSS for nation-building, extends warm wishes on its centenary year

New Delhi, Oct 14 India's senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared his thoughts on the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the world's largest voluntary organisation, and credited RSS shakhas for nurturing personalities to play a vital role in nation-building, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the prime example.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS turned 100 on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 2. It was established as a volunteer-based organisation to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.

"My experiences and thoughts on the occasion of the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the world's largest voluntary organization. Before independence, the exploitation of the nation's soul and core culture by the British and various ideologies, and the concern about the dire consequences if the culture were destroyed, led to the birth of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"With the aim of rebuilding our culture and nation, Dr. Keshavram Baliram Hedgewar ji founded the Sangh in 1925. This journey has now completed 100 years," Jadeja shared in a post on X.

"The first step of the Sangh was ‘Charitra nirman dwara Vyakti Nirman’. The work of nurturing patriotic and dedicated youth began through shakhas (branches). During these 100 years of journey, the Sangh Parivar has made significant contributions to every sphere of society - education, health, economy, politics and social order.

"The personalities nurtured in the Sangh’s shakhas, who focus on character building, have played a vital role in nation-building, with our current Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji being a prime example. Today, through countless initiatives of the Sangh, millions of volunteers are dedicating their lives to the service of the nation and society," the post read.

Jadeja recalled his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. "Some time ago, I had the privilege of meeting the revered Sarsanghchalak of the Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat ji. During our discussion, his words reflected the depth of our culture, solutions to contemporary problems, and the spirit of struggle and dedication. This experience further deepened my respect and reverence for the Sangh.

He also extended warm wishes to millions of RSS volunteers for their dedication.

"On completing 100 years of this uninterrupted journey, I wholeheartedly congratulate and extend my best wishes to the millions of volunteers of the Sangh. I express my heartfelt gratitude for their dedication and contribution to the nation," it added.

Jadeja played a crucial role in India’s 2-0 Test series sweep against the West Indies. He was awarded Player of the Series for scoring 104 runs in the only innings he batted and for taking eight wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor