Jaffer, Bishop laud Reddy’s ‘gutsy attitude’ & ‘moving story of parental sacrifice’

New Delhi, Dec 28 Nitish Kumar Reddy silenced all doubters with a fantastic unbeaten knock of 105 as he, alongside a valiant half-century by Washington Sundar, stabilised India’s standing on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

With many questioning his inclusion over Shubman Gill after he was dropped for the incoming Sundar, Reddy’s resilient batting saw India end the day at 358/9 and reduced Australia's first innings deficit to 116 runs.

Alongside the many Indians showering the 21-year-old with praises, cricketing legends also took to social media to congratulate him on solidifying his place in the squad.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Wasim Jaffer credited Reddy's courage and determination to script a fightback for India and also score his maiden Test hundred.

"An innings to remember by one and all. For a 21-year-old to exhibit that kind of character under pressure brought tears to ones eyes. Pure Gold. Well played young man. God bless," Shastri wrote on X.

"This young man just continues to impress. His compact technique, gutsy attitude and most importantly the way he puts a price on his wicket are all impressive attributes of a fine Test batter in the making. Very well played," Jaffer posted on X.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop credited the youngster for playing an anchoring knock while giving special mention to his personal story of coming from a humble background involving 'parental sacrifice'.

“That’s a test century of high quality and technical skill from 21 yr old Nitish Kumar Reddy. Left the ball expertly, & attacked when needed. Another deeply moving story of parental sacrifice in Indian cricket,” Bishop wrote on X.

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami also congratulated Reddy for registering his maiden three-figure score in red-ball format.

"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Reddy on scoring his first century. This remarkable achievement reflects hard work and dedication. We look forward to witnessing more successes in your career. Keep inspiring us all," Shami wrote on X.

Amidst the many storylines surrounding the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, perhaps one of the most heartwarming has been that of Reddy and his father Mutyala, who had a front-row seat to see his dream come true.

As Nitish put away Scott Boland’s delivery with a lofted shot over mid-on cameras panned towards an ecstatic and emotional Mutyala who took an early retirement from his government job to ensure his son pursues his dreams.

