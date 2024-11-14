Jaffna Titans face Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Lanka T10 Super League opener on Dec 11

Colombo, Nov 14 The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 kickstart on December 11 in Kandy with the opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.

The competition will see six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels, up against each other in a round-robin format.

The qualifiers and the eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on December 18. Team 1 will lock horns with Team 2 in Qualifier 1, Team 3 will face Team 4 in the eliminator match, while Qualifier 2 will see the runner-up of Qualifier 1 play the winner of eliminator.

The title clash will be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and winner of Qualifier 2 on December 19, followed by the closing ceremony.

The tournament will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, one of Sri Lanka's most scenic venues, that hosted international matches across all formats since its debut in 2010. The ground has proudly staged three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup games, and three ODI Asia Cup games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor