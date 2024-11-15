Jaipur Open 2024: Arjun Prasad stays in front with a 66 on day 3

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 : Delhi-based professional golfer Arjun Prasad, in pursuit of his maiden title, maintained his lead for the third consecutive day after carding a four-under 66 in round three of the Jaipur Open 2024 at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur.

The 25-year-old Arjun (62-64-66), who started the day as the overnight leader with a three-shot advantage, took his total to 18-under 192 on Friday, holding on to a slender one-shot lead.

Two-time international winner Rashid Khan (64-68-61) of Delhi, who began the day tied for 12th and six shots off the lead, delivered a sensational nine-under 61 the tournament's lowest score so far to climb to second place at 17-under 193.

Delhi golfers Sachin Baisoya (64) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (65) shared third place at 16-under 194.

Jaipur's own Prakhar Asawa (70), the only local player to make the cut, ended the penultimate round tied for 38th at three-under 207.

Arjun Prasad started strong, sinking a pair of birdie putts from 10 to 15 feet on the second and fifth holes. He added two more birdies on the front nine with precise wedge shots, including one that landed just a foot from the pin.

However, his momentum slowed on the back nine due to missed short-range putts that led to bogeys on the ninth and 13th holes. Despite this, he managed a birdie on the 12th and finished strong with a brilliant tee shot and approach on the 17th to secure the lead.

"I followed the same game plan as the previous two days," said Arjun. "My hitting was consistent, giving me plenty of birdie opportunities. After a superb front nine, I'm pleased I managed to maintain momentum on the back nine, even though the birdies were fewer.

"My wedge play was a highlight today, helping me save par with accurate chips and an excellent bunker shot. I'm happy with my current form. The key tomorrow will be sticking to the same strategy.

"The Rambagh Golf Club has provided excellent playing conditions. My thanks to the course staff and committee."

Rashid Khan opened his round with a remarkable run of birdies on the first five holes, climbing 10 spots on the leaderboard with a flawless 61. Four of his birdies came from putts ranging between 10 and 25 feet, while two approach shots landed within two feet of the pin.

Reflecting on his round, Rashid said, "The birdie streak at the start set the tone for my day. I could have gone even lower if not for a few narrowly missed birdie chances. I created opportunities throughout the round and feel I've been in good rhythm since last week's event in Pune, where I finished tied third."

