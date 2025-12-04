Jaipur Open 2025: Yuvraj Sandhu fires 66 to establish three-shot lead after round three

Jaipur, Dec 4 The PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu fired a determined third-round score of four-under 66 to establish a three-shot lead at a total of 16-under 194 in the Jaipur Open 2025, an INR 1 crore event, being played at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Thursday.

Yuvraj Sandhu (65-63-66), who was in second place and one shot off the lead at the start of round three, produced an eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys during his 66 to take control in the penultimate round. Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj, playing in Jaipur after four years, is now in pursuit of his sixth PGTI title this season. If Yuvraj does go on to bag his sixth win of 2025, he would match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022.

Kushal Singh (64-63-70), the halfway leader by one shot, had a mixed day as he came up with a 70 punctuated by four birdies and two double-bogeys that saw him slip to second place at 13-under 197. Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain (65-67-66) posted a flawless 66 to rise four spots and end the day in third place at 12-under 198.

Yuvraj Sandhu began the day with a bogey on the first but then made steady progress with birdies on the third and 12th, with a tap-in on the latter as well as a chip-in for eagle on the eighth. A missed up and down resulted in Sandhu’s second bogey of the day on the 15th, but he fought back by sinking birdies on the last two Par-5s, the 17th and 18th.

“I didn’t convert as many putts as I would’ve liked to, but my hitting was top-notch today. The bogey on the first was a good wake-up call for me, and I was in my zone by the time I reached the third tee. Thereafter, I finally played the way I’ve wanted to all week,” Yuvraj said at the end of the day.

Sandhu, who played his first PGTI event at the Rambagh Golf Club back in 2018 while still an amateur, added, “With my current hitting form, I think I can match my best of 10-under at this course, a score I achieved back in 2021 when I last played here. I’ve improved my ball control, and that’s reflected in my scores. This is thanks to all the work I’ve put in with my coach Gurbaaz Mann.”

Jaipur-based professionals Hemendra Choudhary (three-under 207) and Prakhar Asawa (even-par 212) were placed tied 28th and tied 42nd, respectively.

