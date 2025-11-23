Jaipur Polo seal final berth in Kashmir Challenge Cup with commanding win over Thunderbolt

Jaipur, Nov 23 HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur delivered a commanding performance, scoring an impressive nine goals to lead the Jaipur Polo Team to a decisive victory over the Thunderbolt Team in the Kashmir Challenge Cup by 13-2.5, securing their place in the final against Kanota Polo, which will be played on Sunday.

From the very first chukker, Padmanabh Singh established the tone with his outstanding accuracy and control, leading Jaipur’s offence and applying constant pressure throughout the game. He was well-supported by Pranav Kapur, who scored three goals, and South African Lance Watson, who contributed one goal, bringing Jaipur’s total to 13-2.5.

Despite the challenge, the Thunderbolt Team fought valiantly, with Lt. Col. Vishal Chauhan scoring once. Including their 1.5 handicap, Thunderbolt finished with a total of 2.5 goals.

Jaipur led from the beginning, establishing an early advantage and maintaining a steady lead throughout all chukkers. Padmanabh Singh's impressive nine-goal performance was the key highlight of the match, as Jaipur’s smooth teamwork and aggressive play ensured they stayed in command until the final whistle.

With this impressive victory, the Jaipur Polo Team maintains its remarkable streak in the Kashmir Challenge Cup, demonstrating determination, skill, and a resolute spirit as they progress further in the tournament.

The Jaipur Polo Team kick-started their Kashmir Challenge Cup campaign with a narrow 8–7 win over Kanota Polo in a tightly fought match today. Lance Watson put in a strong display, scoring four goals, while Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur also netted four goals, helping Jaipur maintain their lead at crucial moments.

Kanota Polo mounted a tough challenge, with Hurr Ali leading their attack with four goals. Dino Dhankar scored twice, and Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota contributed one, keeping the game competitive until the final whistle.

Jaipur gained an early advantage, leading 3–1 after the first chukker, and kept a close 6–5 lead at the end of the second. The final chukker was filled with intense moments, but Jaipur stayed composed to win the match 8–7.

