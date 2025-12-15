Jaipur Polo Team lift Gwalior Cup for sixth title of the season

Jaipur, Dec 15 Jaipur Polo concluded another outstanding season by winning the Gwalior Cup, securing a calm 6.5–3 victory over Mayfair Polo in the final. This victory marks Jaipur's sixth tournament win of the current polo season, underlining the team’s consistency and dominance throughout competitions.

Jaipur Polo set the tone early, making full use of their handicap advantage and sharp attacking intent to close the opening chukker at 2.5–0. Lance Watson led the charge with incisive runs and confident finishes, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur dictated play from the midfield to keep Mayfair Polo on the back foot.

The second chukker saw Mayfair Polo attempt a comeback, with Siddhant Sharma opening their account. However, Jaipur’s defence held firm, and disciplined possession ensured the scoreline remained in Jaipur’s favour at 2.5–1 by the halfway mark.

Jaipur strengthened their hold on the match in the third chukker, extending their lead to 4.5–1. Watson kept up his excellent scoring form, supported by a vital contribution from Dino Dhankar, as Jaipur dictated the pace and kept Mayfair Polo’s attacking efforts in check.

The final chukker followed a similar pattern, with Jaipur tactfully managing the game and increasing their score to finish 6.5–3. Despite Sharma’s valiant effort for Mayfair Polo, Jaipur’s structured play and composure in the closing stages secured a comfortable victory and another trophy for their impressive season haul.

This is the Jaipur Polo Team's sixth title of the season after winning the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, Sawai Man Guard Cup, Chinkara Cup, Kashmir Challenge Cup, and Kota Cup.

With this result, Jaipur Polo continues its remarkable streak, cementing its position as one of the standout teams of the season. The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor