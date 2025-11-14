Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda to lead India's charge at World Boxing Finals 2025

New Delhi [India], November 14 : India's 20-member boxing squad, led by reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda, along with Olympians Nikhat Zareen and Pooja Rani, is set to shine at the World Boxing Finals 2025 in Greater Noida from November 16 to 20.

Around 130 boxers from 18 nations, including three Olympic medallists, will compete at the World Boxing Cup Finals. India's 20-member squad comprises 10 men and 10 women boxers who will compete in the boxing competition, which is scheduled to conclude on November 20, according to Olympics.com.

The women's team features top performers Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda, who recently clinched gold medals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, winning the 57kg and 48kg titles, respectively.

Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion Nikhat Zareen will look for her first significant achievement of the year. She made it to the quarter-finals at the World Boxing Championships 2025 but lost to Turkiye's two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Nupur Sheoran, who won silver at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the women's 80+kg division, is also competing.

Lovlina Borgohain, Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist, won't be competing in the World Boxing Cup Finals due to an impending surgery. Saweety Boora will replace her in the 75kg division.

India's men's team will be led by Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), both of whom have won medals in earlier World Boxing Cup stages this season

Lakshya Chahar, initially slated to compete in the men's 80kg category, withdrew from the World Boxing Finals due to a foot injury sustained during training at NIS Patiala. Ankush has replaced him in the squad.

The tournament will also feature Paris 2024 medalists Im Ae-ji (Republic of Korea), Wu Shih-Yi, and Chen Nien-Chin (Chinese Taipei), along with several World Boxing Championships and World Cup gold medalists.

The World Boxing Cup Finals is the culmination of the sport's annual global series, featuring the season's top-ranked athletes vying across 10 weight categories for the coveted trophy.

World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: India squad:

Men: Hitesh (70kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Sumit (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg), Narender (90+kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor