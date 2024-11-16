Jake Paul Bows Down to Mike Tyson at End of Boxing Bout As YouTuber Defeats Former Heavyweight Champion (Watch Videos)

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, winner of the blockbuster clash in Texas, bowed down to the legendary Mike Tyson after winning a boxing bout at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, November 16. The fight between the two saw Paul dominate the 58-year-old champion with a win of 78-74 points.

Jake Paul bows to Mike Tyson at the end of the match. #PaulTysonpic.twitter.com/FUQGZVyADQ — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Tyson was the underdog heading into the contest and Paul gave him no chance to pull off an upset. After dominating him for most of the game, the win was almost a certainty for Paul. As the match approached the final moments, he paid tribute to Mike Tyson. The boxers hugged and shook hands after the match.

When the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys as the fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other calling it 79-73. Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn't try much else the rest of the way.

Jake Paul praised Mike Tyson in his winning speech, saying he is the "GOAT." Paul said, "First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here without him."

"This man is an icon, and it's just an honor to be able to fight him and he is obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet," he added.

During the match, Tyson was seen sitting back and, with a few exceptions, waiting for Paul to come to him. It was Tyson's first sanctioned fight since 2005, when Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago.