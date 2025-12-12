James Anderson appointed Lancashire captain for 2026 county season

Manchester, Dec 12 Lancashire Cricket on Friday appointed former England cricketer James Anderson as full-time County Championship captain ahead of the 2026 season.

After agreeing to a new one-year deal with the Red Rose in November, Anderson—who held the position temporarily during the 2025 season—will now assume the red-ball leadership permanently. The 43-year-old, England's all-time top wicket taker, retired from international cricket last year after making his Lancashire debut in 2002 and playing for the Red Rose throughout his domestic career.

“Captaining Lancashire for the first time last season was a huge privilege, and I’m honoured to take on the role full-time heading into the new season.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of players, a great blend of youth and experience, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together with promotion back to Division One our number one priority.

“I’m grateful for the support from Crofty and from my teammates, and I’m looking forward to leading the side into the new County Championship season in April," James Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson passed 300 career appearances in first-class cricket last summer and will head into the 2026 campaign looking to add to his tally of 1,143 wickets in the format.

Josh Bohannon, who was appointed vice captain in 2024, will remain in that position. Additionally, Keaton Jennings will continue to captain the Vitality Blast.

Men’s head coach Steven Croft added, “Jimmy is an outstanding leader whose influence on the squad is immense. His experience in cricket is second to none, and the way he stepped into the captaincy during the second half of last season showed exactly why he’s the right person for the job.

“He also leads the way with his performances on the field, and his commitment and dedication to training and living the right lifestyle sets the perfect standard for the rest of the dressing room.

“With Jimmy as captain and Josh continuing as vice-captain, we have a strong, stable leadership team that will drive our ambitions in the County Championship next season.”

