James Vince pleas for peace after persistent attacks on property

New Delhi, July 16 England cricketer and Hampshire captain James Vince has made a public appeal regarding persistent attacks on his property that resulted in his family being forced to leave his hometown in Southampton.

For nearly eight years, Vince and his family enjoyed the tranquillity of their home in a village east of Southampton. That peace was shattered earlier this year when Vince’s home and vehicles were targeted in two shocking attacks, forcing the family to flee and live in fear.

The first attack occurred in the early hours of April 15. Vince, 33, recounted the harrowing experience: “My wife and I woke suddenly to a load of smashing and alarms going off. We had no idea what was going on and it was obviously very unnerving, so we rushed straight to get the kids to make sure they were safe. They were very shaken up," Vince told The Telegraph.

The damage to the cars and home was extensive, prompting the family to move out temporarily while repairs were made. Security cameras and alarms were installed, but the sense of safety had been irrevocably damaged.

Barely a week after returning home, Vince’s worst fears were realised when a second attack took place on May 1. This time, he was still awake upstairs. “That meant I was able to get downstairs quite quickly and had more of a sense of what was going on. It wasn’t such a surprise either, because it had happened before. I think they saw the activity in the house and left quickly,” he explained.

The attackers used bricks, smashing windows on both the cars and the house once more. Vince detailed how the family had just returned from a benefit dinner for his teammate Chris Wood when the attack happened around midnight.

The incidents have puzzled Vince and authorities alike. Despite extensive investigations by the police, private security personnel, and intelligence firms, no clear motive has emerged. Vince remains convinced the attacks are a case of mistaken identity. “All the experts we’ve spoken to say it looks like a money issue, unpaid debts, or something,” Vince said. “We have nothing to hide and know we have never been involved in anything like this. We just desperately want this to stop.”

Footage from the new security cameras has provided some clues. It shows a man with a torch passing bricks over a wall to another man, who then throws them at the house and cars. The second man wore a hoodie with a Gym King logo and had his face covered. This, Vince hopes, might be a key piece of information to identify the culprits.

The attacks coincidentally took place on days when Hampshire had home matches, adding another layer of mystery. Despite enhanced security measures, the family remains on edge, fearing a third attack. “We don’t want to risk the same thing happening again,” Vince said. “It’s not fair for my wife or children to have to go through it again.”

The emotional toll on the family has been immense, especially on Vince’s young children. “Something like this is hugely disruptive in our lives, especially for our children, who have understandably been affected and unsettled by the situation. Having said that, I’m amazed and extremely proud of how they have dealt with it. We have received great support locally, and from within cricket,” Vince shared.

The family has now turned to the public for help, hoping someone might recognise the attackers or have information that could solve the mystery. “If anyone knows anything, or sees anything in the footage of the attack that could lead to anything, please contact us or Hampshire Police. It could be the final piece of information we need to find out what is going on and get our lives back to normal,” Vince urged.

Hampshire Police confirmed the incidents, stating: “Two incidents of criminal damage at an address during the early hours of April 15 and May 11. On both occasions, two cars were damaged, and the front room windows smashed.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor