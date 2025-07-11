Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

London, July 11 Jamie Smith’s rapid rise in Test cricket continued on Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord’s, as the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter reached a significant personal milestone. Smith became the joint-fastest wicketkeeper to reach 1000 Test runs, achieving the mark in just 21 innings.

He now shares this record with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, underlining his growing stature in the longest format of the game.

Smith brought up the landmark early in the morning session by punching Mohammed Siraj through the offside for four. But beyond the innings count, Smith has gone one better: he now holds the record for the fewest balls faced to reach 1000 Test runs by a wicketkeeper, doing it in just 1303 deliveries. The previous best belonged to Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (1311 balls), followed by Adam Gilchrist (1330), Niroshan Dickwella (1367), and de Kock (1375).

The milestone comes on the back of a prolific stretch of form. Smith had scored 40 and 44* in the opening Test at Headingley, which England won by five wickets by chasing a world-record 371-run target, followed by a record-breaking unbeaten 184 and 88 in the second Test at Edgbaston that England lost by 336 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham. His 184 not out became the highest score by an English wicketkeeper in Test history, surpassing Alec Stewart’s 173 against New Zealand in 1997.

At the Lord’s, Smith once again showed his composure and attacking instinct, playing fluently and capitalising on every scoring opportunity.

Smith’s ability to score quickly and with authority has been a feature of his brief Test career so far. His adaptability in the lower order has helped England recover from difficult situations, and his partnership with the tail has been crucial throughout the series.

On Day 2 at the Lord’s, he was once again leading a lower-order resurgence, combining with Brydon Carse to frustrate India and push England past the 350-run mark.

