Jarmanpreet Singh feels "proud" after receiving prestigious Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], January 17 : After being felicitated with the prestigious Arjuna Award, Indian men's hockey player and Olympic medalist Jarmanpreet Singh said that he is feeling proud after receiving the award.

Jarmanpreet Singh was awarded the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Jarmanpreet Singh said that all the Indian men's hockey team players worked hard for the awards. He added that the government is promoting hockey and the Indian team is also receiving a lot of love from the public.

"I am feeling very proud...All the players work very hard for the awards and when you receive the award you enjoy that moment...The government is promoting hockey a lot and we are receiving a lot of love from the public also...," Jarmanpreet Singh told ANI.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports released a statement and announced the names of recipients of the prestigious National Sports Awards 2024.

On Friday, the National Sports Awards 2025 took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the President of India awarded all the recipients of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award.

Meanwhile, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar were awarded the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

Indian men's hockey players Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete were awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded Arjuna Awards on Friday.

