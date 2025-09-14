Jasmine stuns Olympic silver medallist to clinch gold at World Boxing Championships

Liverpool, Sep 14 India's Jasmine Lamboria clinched her first gold medal in 57kg weight category at the World Boxing Championships after a stunning win over Paris Olympics silver medallist Paris Szeremeta of Poland.

After a cautious start, Jasmine stormed back in Round 2 & 3 to beat number one seed Szeremeta 4-1 and clinch her maiden World Championships medal. Moreover, this India's first gold at this edition of the World Championships.

Speaking in the mixed zone, after becoming the first ever World Boxing Champion, Jaismine said, “I feel really great. This is my very first medal, and I’ve also become a world champion, so it’s an incredible feeling for me. My only goal is to make my country proud.

“I owe this win to our coaches, our federation, and the entire support staff. Because of their guidance and support, I was able to achieve this today.”

Jasmine previously won a gold medal this year at the World Boxing Cup in Astana. She has won bronze medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2021 Asian Championship.

Meanwhile, Nupur of India pocketed silver after losing to Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the 80kg final.

In the semifinals, Jaismine hammered Omailyn Carolina Alcala Cegovia of Venezuela 5:0 and Nupur proved too good for Turkey's Seyma Duztas.

Another Indian in the 80kg category, Pooja Rani, signed off with a podium finish after a gritty semifinal against England's Emily Asquith.

Meanwhile, India's third seed, Minakshi, defeated Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan of Mongolia 5:0. She will take on Kazakhstan’s number one seed Nazym Kyzaibay in the final on Sunday.

India has fielded a 20-member contingent at the inaugural World Championships being held under the aegis of the World Boxing a recently formed international governing body for boxing and is hoping for a good showing in both men and women events.

